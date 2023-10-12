- Home
Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index Opens 2.04 Pct Higher
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 12, 2023 | 12:10 PM
HONG KONG, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2023) -- Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index rose 365.16 points, or 2.04 percent to open at 18,258.26 on Thursday.
