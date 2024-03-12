Open Menu

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index Rises Over 3 Pct

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 12, 2024 | 12:30 PM

HONG KONG, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) Hong Kong's benchmark Hang Seng Index surged by more than 3 percent to surpass 17,000 in afternoon trading Tuesday.

More Stories From World