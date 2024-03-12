Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index Rises Over 3 Pct
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 12, 2024 | 12:30 PM
HONG KONG, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) Hong Kong's benchmark Hang Seng Index surged by more than 3 percent to surpass 17,000 in afternoon trading Tuesday.
Recent Stories
Polling for 48 Senate seats to be held on April 2
Restrictions imposed on meetings with Imran Khan in Adiala Jail
PM, Naval Chief discuss professional matters pertaining to Pakistan Navy
I try to improve my game every day: Babar Azam
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 March 2024
Elite classes don’t require subsidies, tax collection vital for national econo ..
Khurram Dastgir urges reconciliation need of hour
Tarar stresses PM's commitment to economic improvement
Andre Ventura, Portugal's far-right chameleon
Solemn Spaniards mark 20 years since deadly train bombings
SC again seeks FIA, police reports in journalists' case
More Stories From World
-
Chinese shares open mixed Tuesday9 minutes ago
-
Hong Kong Hang Seng Index opens 0.69 pct higher9 minutes ago
-
Brazil reports 391 deaths from dengue in 20249 minutes ago
-
Landslides, floods claim 51 lives amid Bolivian rainy season9 minutes ago
-
Ancient community banking enters digital age in Cameroon9 minutes ago
-
Black box seized after 'technical' failure on Boeing-made LATAM plane19 minutes ago
-
6,300-year-old axe-like scepter found in east China19 minutes ago
-
1st LD-Writethru: Apple to expand applied research lab in China19 minutes ago
-
Ancient Buddhist temple found in north China19 minutes ago
-
Apple to unveil new Shanghai store amid declining iPhone sales in China: Bloomberg19 minutes ago
-
China's green growth leads global green transition, says Ethiopian expert19 minutes ago
-
Sri Lanka aims to boost tourism with certification of 4 Blue Flag beaches19 minutes ago