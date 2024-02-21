Open Menu

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Tech Index Rises Over 3 Pct

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 21, 2024 | 12:30 PM

HONG KONG, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) Hong Kong's Hang Seng Tech Index, which represents 30 largest technology companies listed in Hong Kong, once rose 3.94 percent in the morning session on Wednesday.

More Stories From World