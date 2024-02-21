Hong Kong's Hang Seng Tech Index Rises Over 3 Pct
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 21, 2024 | 12:30 PM
HONG KONG, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) Hong Kong's Hang Seng Tech Index, which represents 30 largest technology companies listed in Hong Kong, once rose 3.94 percent in the morning session on Wednesday.
Recent Stories
SC rejects plea seeking to declare Feb 8 polls null and void
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 February 2024
US vetoes UNSC resolution urging Israel to ceasefire in besieged Gaza for aid de ..
Senate body approves amendment bills
AJK people launch protests against Modi's visit to occupied valley
Lack of rain leaves Italy gasping
Eiffel Tower closed again as staff extend strike
SDMA, AJK education department jointly hold workshop
Six killed, 1172 injured in 1125 RTCs in Punjab
Two Killed in Separate Incidents in Hassanabdal
Poland summons Russian ambassador over Navalny death
More Stories From World
-
Across China: School gardens cultivate children's interest in nature, ease stress2 minutes ago
-
S. Korea's auto export grows for 19th month in January2 minutes ago
-
Japan's exports rise to 7.33 trln yen in January2 minutes ago
-
GACA participates in Changi Aviation Summit 20242 minutes ago
-
China renews highest alert for cold wave3 minutes ago
-
SOCPA hosts IMA accounting student case competition12 minutes ago
-
SRSA: Architects of Saudi Arabia's sustainability initiatives13 minutes ago
-
Argentine gov't offers 30 pct minimum wage hike13 minutes ago
-
Japan to scrap public aid for COVID-19 treatment22 minutes ago
-
China renews highest alert for cold wave22 minutes ago
-
S. Korea's auto export grows for 19th month in January33 minutes ago
-
Norma Anderson: the 91-year-old challenging Trump at US Supreme Court42 minutes ago