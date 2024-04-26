Hong Kong's Hang Seng Tech Index Rises Over 5 Pct
Faizan Hashmi Published April 26, 2024 | 01:00 PM
HONG KONG, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2024) Hong Kong's Hang Seng Tech Index, which represents the 30 largest technology companies listed in Hong Kong, once rose 5.08 percent in the afternoon session on Friday.
