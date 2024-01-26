HONG KONG, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2024) Hong Kong's value of total exports of goods increased by 3.3 percent quarter on quarter in December 2023, while the value of imports of goods rose 2.6 percent, official data showed Friday.

The values of Hong Kong's total exports and imports of goods both recorded year-on-year increases in December, at 11 percent and 11.6 percent, respectively, according to the Census and Statistics Department of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government.

Exports to the Chinese mainland and the United States rose visibly, and those to the European Union registered a marginal increase, said a spokesperson for the HKSAR government.

For 2023 as a whole, the value of total exports of goods decreased by 7.8 percent over 2022. Concurrently, the value of imports of goods decreased by 5.7 percent.

Looking ahead, factors including heightened geopolitical tensions and slowing global economic growth will continue to weigh on Hong Kong's export performance in the near term, said the spokesperson.