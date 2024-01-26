Open Menu

Hong Kong's Import, Export Value Up In Q4 2023

Faizan Hashmi Published January 26, 2024 | 01:00 PM

Hong Kong's import, export value up in Q4 2023

HONG KONG, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2024) Hong Kong's value of total exports of goods increased by 3.3 percent quarter on quarter in December 2023, while the value of imports of goods rose 2.6 percent, official data showed Friday.

The values of Hong Kong's total exports and imports of goods both recorded year-on-year increases in December, at 11 percent and 11.6 percent, respectively, according to the Census and Statistics Department of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government.

Exports to the Chinese mainland and the United States rose visibly, and those to the European Union registered a marginal increase, said a spokesperson for the HKSAR government.

For 2023 as a whole, the value of total exports of goods decreased by 7.8 percent over 2022. Concurrently, the value of imports of goods decreased by 5.7 percent.

Looking ahead, factors including heightened geopolitical tensions and slowing global economic growth will continue to weigh on Hong Kong's export performance in the near term, said the spokesperson.

Related Topics

Exports China European Union Hong Kong United States December Government

Recent Stories

ECP decides to make SMS service 8300 free of charg ..

ECP decides to make SMS service 8300 free of charge from Monday next

36 minutes ago
 Chaudhary Parvez Elahi gets SC order to contest up ..

Chaudhary Parvez Elahi gets SC order to contest upcoming elections

43 minutes ago
 Int’l Customs Day being observed today

Int’l Customs Day being observed today

1 hour ago
 All political parties enjoy level playing field, s ..

All political parties enjoy level playing field, says PM Kakar

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 January 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 January 2024

6 hours ago
US stocks rise on strong growth data

US stocks rise on strong growth data

14 hours ago
 Rehabilitation of Orphans: Muslim Hands launches A ..

Rehabilitation of Orphans: Muslim Hands launches AJK-wide Orphan Sponsorship Pro ..

15 hours ago
 Divisional Commissioner Mirpurkhas presides meetin ..

Divisional Commissioner Mirpurkhas presides meeting on minority rights

15 hours ago
 Uncertainty hangs over Russia's account of plane c ..

Uncertainty hangs over Russia's account of plane crash

15 hours ago
 Football: Asian Cup last-16 fixtures

Football: Asian Cup last-16 fixtures

15 hours ago
 Realme CEO Issues Open Letter, Announcing the All- ..

Realme CEO Issues Open Letter, Announcing the All-New Note Series

15 hours ago

More Stories From World