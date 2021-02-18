UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hong Kong's Jobless Rate Hits Almost 17 Year High

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 18th February 2021 | 05:25 PM

Hong Kong's jobless rate hits almost 17 year high

Hong Kong's jobless rate climbed to the highest notch in nearly 17 years over the past three months as the COVID-19 epidemic continued to weigh on the labor market, official data showed Thursday

SEOUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :Hong Kong's jobless rate climbed to the highest notch in nearly 17 years over the past three months as the COVID-19 epidemic continued to weigh on the labor market, official data showed Thursday.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate stood at 7 percent during the November-January period, up from 6.6 percent registered for the previous comparable time ending December, according to a statement of the Census and Statistics Department of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government.

Meanwhile, the underemployment rate increased from 3.4 percent to 3.8 percent. Total employment fell by 0.5 percent to 3.63 million, and the unemployed persons increased by 3.1 percent to 253,300.

The labor market was under notable pressure due to the fourth wave of the local epidemic, Secretary for Labor and Welfare of the HKSAR government Law Chi-kwong said.

The consumption- and tourism-related sectors remained the hardest hit, with a combined jobless rate of 11.3 percent. The rate for food and beverage service activities spiked to 14.7 percent. Conditions in most other sectors also deteriorated, including education, arts, entertainment and recreation.

Although the fourth wave of the epidemic has shown signs of easing, the labor market will remain under pressure in the near term as it will take time for economic activities to return to normal, Law said, stressing that taking the epidemic under control is of pivotal importance to economic recovery. The government will continue to monitor the situation closely, he said.

Related Topics

Education Hong Kong December Market From Government Million Employment

Recent Stories

89,324 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in l ..

30 minutes ago

Five gamblers rounded up with Rs 7300 cash stake m ..

4 minutes ago

UNICEF calls for immediate release of abducted chi ..

4 minutes ago

Pashto poet Hamza Baba remembered

5 minutes ago

UK Labour Leader Says Gov't Failing to Support Job ..

5 minutes ago

19 outlaws held, contraband recovered in faisalaba ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.