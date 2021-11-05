Chief Executive of Hong Kong, Carrie Lam, expressed the hope that the border will reopen on a "larger scale" in February 2022, the media reported on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2021) Chief Executive of Hong Kong, Carrie Lam, expressed the hope that the border will reopen on a "larger scale" in February 2022, the media reported on Friday.

According to Radio Television Hong Kong (RTHK), Lam said that the government of China's Special Administrative Region will be able to undertake different activities and hold important events, including a seminar timed to the third anniversary of Beijing's outline development plan for the Greater Bay Area.

Lam reportedly added that Hong-Kongers seek to visit the mainland without undergoing mandatory quarantine.

According to her, the issue is currently being negotiated with the mainland's authorities.

"Our discussions, as well as exchanges between experts from both sides, have made good progress. So I hope very soon we can bring some good news to Hong Kong residents," Lam said as quoted by RTHK.

In recent weeks, the Hong Kong government has reportedly increased COVID-19 restrictions to help the mainland's authorities achieve the renewal of quarantine-free travel across the border.