UrduPoint.com

Hong Kong's Leader Expects Border To Reopen In February 2022 - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 05th November 2021 | 02:27 PM

Hong Kong's Leader Expects Border to Reopen in February 2022 - Reports

Chief Executive of Hong Kong, Carrie Lam, expressed the hope that the border will reopen on a "larger scale" in February 2022, the media reported on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2021) Chief Executive of Hong Kong, Carrie Lam, expressed the hope that the border will reopen on a "larger scale" in February 2022, the media reported on Friday.

According to Radio Television Hong Kong (RTHK), Lam said that the government of China's Special Administrative Region will be able to undertake different activities and hold important events, including a seminar timed to the third anniversary of Beijing's outline development plan for the Greater Bay Area.

Lam reportedly added that Hong-Kongers seek to visit the mainland without undergoing mandatory quarantine.

According to her, the issue is currently being negotiated with the mainland's authorities.

"Our discussions, as well as exchanges between experts from both sides, have made good progress. So I hope very soon we can bring some good news to Hong Kong residents," Lam said as quoted by RTHK.

In recent weeks, the Hong Kong government has reportedly increased COVID-19 restrictions to help the mainland's authorities achieve the renewal of quarantine-free travel across the border.

Related Topics

China Visit Beijing Hong Kong Progress February Border Media TV From Government

Recent Stories

UK probe into French trawler tragedy set to releas ..

UK probe into French trawler tragedy set to release findings

6 minutes ago
 Glasgow to See Several Protests on Weekend As Clim ..

Glasgow to See Several Protests on Weekend As Climate Summit Continues - COP26 O ..

8 minutes ago
 Petrol price in Pakistan at lowest level in region ..

Petrol price in Pakistan at lowest level in region

8 minutes ago
 Dr. Nauman Niaz apologizes for his misconduct with ..

Dr. Nauman Niaz apologizes for his misconduct with Shoaib Akhtar

15 minutes ago
 Yorkshire club chairman quits over cricket racism ..

Yorkshire club chairman quits over cricket racism row

8 minutes ago
 Crackdown on counterfeit drinks, two beverage fact ..

Crackdown on counterfeit drinks, two beverage factories sealed

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.