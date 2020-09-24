Hong Kong police said on Thursday that the change in the definition of "media representatives" would not compromise press freedom, but would make it easier for "bonafide" journalists to work

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2020) Hong Kong police said on Thursday that the change in the definition of "media representatives" would not compromise press freedom, but would make it easier for "bonafide" journalists to work.

"#HKPolice amended the internal order on 23/Sept on the definition of #mediarepresentatives, to tally with the Government News and Media Information System (GNMIS). This move offers #HKPolice an objective standard to better facilitate newsgathering by bonafide #mediarepresentatives. News reporting in public places won't be affected and #pressfreedom won't be compromised," the police said on Twitter.

Under the rules, which took effect on Wednesday, police will no longer recognize press accreditation issued by local media groups or journalist associations, unless the reporters are working for outlets registered with the GNMIS.

According to South China Morning Post, the move has sparked an outcry in the media industry, since those journalists who hold only a membership card issued by the Hong Kong Journalists Association (HKJA) or Hong Kong Press Photographers Association no longer qualify as media representatives.

The news comes following a security law for Hong Kong recently approved by Beijing, which outlaws separatist, subversive and terrorist activities in the special administrative region. The legislation was condemned by the Hong Kong opposition, as well as Western officials, who claim it would undermine the city's autonomy guaranteed during its transition from the United Kingdom to China. The new law has been met by a wave of protests in the city, as some residents fear their rights may be infringed upon. Beijing has blamed the opposition movement on foreign meddling.