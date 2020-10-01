Hong Police Detain Nearly 70 People for Participation in Unauthorized Assemblies

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2020) Hong Police on Thursday detained 69 people for participation in unauthorized assemblies, as the People's Republic of China celebrates the 71st anniversary of its founding.

The detentions occurred in the area of Causeway Bay where police officers were selectively stopping and searching people. They raised the blue flag several times, warning residents against illegal gatherings.

"As at 6PM [10:00 GMT], 69 (53M&16F), including 2 district councillors, have been arrested for participating in unauthorised assemblies, possession of offensive weapon and other offences. Arrest action is underway," the police said on Twitter.

The Hong Kong authorities have banned demonstrations timed with the Chinese National Day, citing public safety and health reasons amid the coronavirus pandemic. Over 6,000 law enforcement officers were authorized to ensure public order in the city.