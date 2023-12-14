Hongkong Post to issue special stamps to mark "Year of the Dragon"

HONG KONG, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2023) Hongkong Post announced on Thursday that Chinese Lunar New Year special stamps on the theme of "Year of the Dragon" will be released for sale on Jan. 5, 2024.

Among the 12 zodiac animals, the dragon is a mythical creature that symbolizes prestige and power, and is widely known as an emblem of auspiciousness and good luck.

This set of four special stamps showcases the vivid depiction of the dragon with different graphic elements and festive colors, giving an atmosphere of rejoicing in celebration of the Year of the Dragon.

Other associated philatelic products, including the "Year of the Dragon" joint souvenir packs, souvenir covers, and sheetlets of different designs, will also be issued on Jan.

5, 2024, adding a festive ambience to the new year.

For the "Gold and Silver Stamp Sheetlet of Lunar New Year Animals - Rabbit/Dragon", the rabbit and the dragon on the stamps are lavishly finished in silver foil and gold plating respectively, lending an ambience of joyous festivity. With purple as the key tone, the background is embellished with lotus flower decorations on the roof ridge of traditional Chinese architecture, lending an air of nobility and grandeur.