Honorary Consul of Belarus in Novi Sad awarded Order of Honor

MINSK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2025) Director of the joint Belarusian-Serbian enterprise Belarus-Agropanonka, Honorary Consul of the Republic of Belarus in Novi sad, Serbia Dragoljub Svonja has been awarded the Order of Honor.

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko signed relevant decree No.125 on 27 March.

Dragoljub Svonja received this award for services to the Belarusian-Serbian trade, economic, cultural, humanitarian and interregional cooperation, BelTA learned from the press service of the head of state.