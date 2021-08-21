Honoring of the Olympic medalist of Turkmenistan took place in Ashgabat

A solemn ceremony of presenting state awards to the country’s medalist in the XXXII Summer Olympic Games in Tokio Polina Guryeva was held in the Martial Arts Sports Complex of the Olympic town of Ashgabat in participation of the Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan, Honored Coach of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov

Ashgabat (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21th Aug, 2021) a solemn ceremony of presenting state awards to the country’s medalist in the XXXII Summer Olympic Games in Tokio Polina Guryeva was held in the Martial Arts Sports Complex of the Olympic town of Ashgabat in participation of the Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan, Honored Coach of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov.

In the weight category up to 59 kg, in total for the snatch and jerk, the Turkmen athlete showed the result of 217 kg (96+212) and won the silver medal of the Olympics.

In the beginning of the ceremony, the Vice-Premier read out the Congratulation Message on behalf of the esteemed President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

The triumph achieved by the sportswoman of the National Team of Turkmenistan on Weightlifting Polina Guryeva, on the threshold of the anniversary of the country is a special gift for the Motherland.

It has become a symbol of pride for the Turkmen people as it is said in the Congratulation Message.

Then, the award ceremony was held.

According to the Resolution of the President of Turkmenistan, Polina Guryeva was dignified with the title “Honored Master of Sports”.

On behalf of the Head of state, she was awarded with a new elite apartment and an automobile of “Lexus LX570 Sport Plus” brand. P.Guryeva also received a monetary reward in the amount of 50 000 US dollars.

“I express gratitude to the esteemed President of Turkmenistan for providing such conditions for practicing the sports.

I devote this medal to our esteemed President, the Turkmen people in honor of the 30th anniversary of the Independence of Turkmenistan,” said Polina Guryeva.

The coaches A.Sariyev was awarded with the medal “For grand love to the Independent Turkmenistan”, while A.Emiryan has received a “Toyota Camry” brand automobile manufactured in 2021.