Hope Must Be Found Again In Face Of Cracking Post Cold War Nuclear Foundation - Sullivan

Umer Jamshaid Published June 02, 2023 | 08:05 PM

The world can and must find the hope in the face of the eroding post Cold War nuclear foundations, White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2023) The world can and must find the hope in the face of the eroding post Cold War nuclear foundations, White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Friday.

"Today, as we face new threats and as we face those cracks in our post Cold War nuclear foundation, I do not only believe that we can find this hope again, I believe that we must, because when it comes to nuclear risks, what is at stake for our people and for our world is too important," Sullivan said at the Arms Control Association's 2023 Annual Meeting.

Sullivan evoked the words of former US President John F. Kennedy from 60 years ago who expressed his hope for a safe management of strategic competition and a world without nuclear weapons.

