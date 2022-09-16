Hopefully Ukrainian Grain Will Be Exported to Poor Countries - Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that hopefully Ukrainian grain will reach poor countries but this is not happening at the moment

SAMARKAND (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that hopefully Ukrainian grain will reach poor countries but this is not happening at the moment.

"Let's hope, indeed, that a significant part of it (grain), while this has not been achieved so far, will still go through the UN food program for the poorest countries," Putin said during his meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Samarkand.