UrduPoint.com

Hopefully Ukrainian Grain Will Be Exported To Poor Countries - Putin

Umer Jamshaid Published September 16, 2022 | 08:08 PM

Hopefully Ukrainian Grain Will Be Exported to Poor Countries - Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that hopefully Ukrainian grain will reach poor countries but this is not happening at the moment

SAMARKAND (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that hopefully Ukrainian grain will reach poor countries but this is not happening at the moment.

"Let's hope, indeed, that a significant part of it (grain), while this has not been achieved so far, will still go through the UN food program for the poorest countries," Putin said during his meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Samarkand.

Related Topics

United Nations Poor Russia Vladimir Putin Tayyip Erdogan

Recent Stories

KU VC discusses matters of mutual interests with D ..

KU VC discusses matters of mutual interests with Deputy VC Coventry University

14 seconds ago
 Pakistan deaf cricket team, weightlifters call on ..

Pakistan deaf cricket team, weightlifters call on Governor Punjab

15 seconds ago
 Spanish ambassador calls on CM Punjab

Spanish ambassador calls on CM Punjab

17 seconds ago
 West Ham survive scare as Villarreal beat Beer She ..

West Ham survive scare as Villarreal beat Beer Sheva in Conference League

19 seconds ago
 Hungary Ready to Make Concessions to EU to Prevent ..

Hungary Ready to Make Concessions to EU to Prevent Funding Cuts - Minister

2 minutes ago
 All Issues Related to Akkuyu NPP Resolved - Putin

All Issues Related to Akkuyu NPP Resolved - Putin

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.