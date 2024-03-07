Open Menu

Muhammad Irfan Published March 07, 2024 | 09:12 PM

Hopes dim for Gaza truce before Ramadan as war enters sixth month

Gaza Strip, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) Hopes dimmed on Thursday for a truce before Ramadan in the war that entered its sixth month with dozens more killed, according to the Palestinian health ministry.

The ministry said 83 more people had been killed over the previous day, adding to a toll it says has reached 30,800, mostly women and children, in a war that China called "a disgrace to civilisation".

In the wasteland of Jabalia, northern Gaza, Palestinians gathered to receive meals at a donation point.

"There is no gas to cook our food on. There is no flour, or rice," said Bassam al-Hou, standing beside large, blackened cooking pots among the dusty rubble.

He said children "are dying and fainting in the streets from hunger. What can we do?"

Fighting began after an unprecedented October 7 attack by Palestinian group on southern Israel that resulted in about 1,160 deaths, most of them civilians, Israeli figures show.

Israel has responded with a relentless bombardment, alongside a ground offensive, that the Palestinian authorities on Thursday said had continued with more than 30 Israeli air strikes across the territory.

In Deir al-Balah, central Gaza, the bodies of about 14 people killed lay in front of a hospital. The bare feet of some protruded from under the coloured cloths that covered them.

US President Joe Biden had urged the group to accept a ceasefire plan with Israel before the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan begins, as early as Sunday depending on the lunar Calendar.

More Stories From World