UrduPoint.com

Hopes For Consensus Following Grain Deal Talks In Istanbul On Thursday Persist - Source

Faizan Hashmi Published May 11, 2023 | 11:00 AM

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2023) There are still hopes for a consensus following negotiations on the grain deal that will be held in Istanbul later on Thursday, a source familiar with the talks told Sputnik.

"They (hopes for a consensus) persist, but it all depends on the outcome of the negotiations.

There is an understanding that the fate of a deal that is important for the whole world is being decided," the source said.

Though the decision on the deal's future has not been made yet, the source said, noting that the recent statement by Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on the 60-day extension is Ankara's expectation.

