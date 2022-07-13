UrduPoint.com

Hopes For Reaching Consensus On 'Grain Issue' High - Source

Sumaira FH Published July 13, 2022 | 10:20 AM

Hopes For Reaching Consensus on 'Grain Issue' High - Source

ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2022) Hopes for reaching a consensus on the "grain issue" during talks in Istanbul are high as the United Nations plan is realistic, a diplomatic source told Sputnik on Wednesday.

Negotiations between Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, and the UN are planned in Istanbul for Wednesday.

"Meetings with delegations were held separately both with the Russian side and with the Ukrainian side. They were held in a constructive way, the parties are open to negotiations. Hopes that some consensus on this issue will be reached today are very high," the source said, adding that the UN plan is "quite realistic.

"

Russia's concerns about the corridor for exports of Ukrainian grain via the Black Sea must be taken into account, the source said, adding that the deal should benefit all sides.

"There are demands from the Russian side to remove obstacles to the export of goods from Russia. This issue cannot be ignored. There are obstacles for the Russian side in the field of ship insurance, logistics, transportation services and banking operations in connection with the imposed sanctions. These points are taken into account, it is important to reach an agreement that will ensure the interests of all parties," the source added.

