Hopes High UN Members Can Relay to N. Korea Messages That Will Lower Tensions - Polyanskiy

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2023) Russia hopes any UN member state that is in direct communication with North Korea will pass the messages to Pyongyang that will lead to lowering of tensions and eventually to denuclearization, Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyanskiy said on Wednesday.

"We very much hope that any member state that is able to have direct contact with the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (North Korea) would pass along the messages that would lead to a lowering of tensions and ultimately resumption of diplomatic talks and denuclearization of the peninsula," Dujarric said.

A Russian delegation is visiting North Korea from July 25-27 to participate in events on the occasion of the anniversary of the "Victory of the Korean people" in the war of 1950-1953.