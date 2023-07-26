Open Menu

Hopes High UN Members Can Relay To N. Korea Messages That Will Lower Tensions - Polyanskiy

Umer Jamshaid Published July 26, 2023 | 10:19 PM

Hopes High UN Members Can Relay to N. Korea Messages That Will Lower Tensions - Polyanskiy

Russia hopes any UN member state that is in direct communication with North Korea will pass the messages to Pyongyang that will lead to lowering of tensions and eventually to denuclearization, Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyanskiy said on Wednesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2023) Russia hopes any UN member state that is in direct communication with North Korea will pass the messages to Pyongyang that will lead to lowering of tensions and eventually to denuclearization, Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyanskiy said on Wednesday.

"We very much hope that any member state that is able to have direct contact with the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (North Korea) would pass along the messages that would lead to a lowering of tensions and ultimately resumption of diplomatic talks and denuclearization of the peninsula," Dujarric said.

A Russian delegation is visiting North Korea from July 25-27 to participate in events on the occasion of the anniversary of the "Victory of the Korean people" in the war of 1950-1953.

Related Topics

United Nations Russia Pyongyang Lead North Korea July From

Recent Stories

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) issues written orde ..

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) issues written order in Imran Khan's plea for app ..

9 minutes ago
 IGP for further tightening security of Muharram pr ..

IGP for further tightening security of Muharram processions, Majalis

5 minutes ago
 US Concerned About Situation in Niger, Urges Guard ..

US Concerned About Situation in Niger, Urges Guard to Release President Bazoum - ..

5 minutes ago
 Joint Committee for Security and Safety launches 4 ..

Joint Committee for Security and Safety launches 4th annual safety campaign at p ..

24 minutes ago
 Lahore High Court (LHC) orders to impound vehicles ..

Lahore High Court (LHC) orders to impound vehicles over wrong parking

5 minutes ago
 Measures to be taken for promoting Gandhara touri ..

Measures to be taken for promoting Gandhara tourism at int'l level: Dr Ramesh

5 minutes ago
PML-N to contest next elections with full preparat ..

PML-N to contest next elections with full preparation: Minister for Interior Ran ..

2 minutes ago
 IGP visits 1787 Complaint Center, inspects staff's ..

IGP visits 1787 Complaint Center, inspects staff's working

3 minutes ago
 Dr Jamal to monitor arrangements for Muharram

Dr Jamal to monitor arrangements for Muharram

3 minutes ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi visit ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi visits affected village of Chiniot

3 minutes ago
 Peshawar's environmental samples tested polio posi ..

Peshawar's environmental samples tested polio positive

3 minutes ago
 Dubai sees completion of 9 real estate projects wo ..

Dubai sees completion of 9 real estate projects worth AED4.06bn in H1&#039;23

54 minutes ago

More Stories From World