Open Menu

Hopes Mount For Hostages After Hamas Chief Says Truce Deal 'close'

Faizan Hashmi Published November 21, 2023 | 04:20 PM

Hopes mount for hostages after Hamas chief says truce deal 'close'

Gaza Strip, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2023) Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh said Tuesday that a truce agreement with Israel was in sight, raising hopes that dozens of people taken hostage in the October 7 attacks could be released from war-torn Gaza.

A foreign ministry spokesman in Qatar, a key mediator, said negotiations had reached a "critical and final stage" and that "we are at the closest point" yet in reaching a deal.

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has vowed to destroy Hamas, late Monday met families of some of the 240 hostages but was tightlipped about a potential breakthrough.

In Washington, US President Joe Biden indicated earlier that a deal was near, while his national security spokesman John Kirby said: "We believe we're closer than we've ever been, so we're hopeful."

Kirby, though, cautioned that "there's still work to be done" and told reporters that "nothing is done until it's all done".

Hopes of a breakthrough have been mounting since Qatar on Sunday said only "minor" practical issues remained for a deal.

Speculation grew further when the International Committee of the Red Cross, which is often involved in prisoner exchanges and hostage releases, said on Monday that its president had met Haniyeh in Qatar.

"We are close to reaching a deal on a truce," the Hamas leader said, according to a statement sent by his office to AFP.

Despite the efforts toward a truce, fighting raged on in Gaza's bloodiest ever war, sparked by the October 7 attack in which Israel says Hamas gunmen killed around 1,200 people.

In retaliation, Israel launched a relentless bombing campaign and ground offensive in the Gaza Strip. According to the Hamas government, the war has killed more than 13,300 people, thousands of them children.

Related Topics

Attack Prime Minister Prisoner Israel Washington Gaza Qatar October Sunday All From Government Agreement

Recent Stories

COAS General Syed Asim Munir Witnesses Collective ..

COAS General Syed Asim Munir Witnesses Collective Training Exercise of Strike Co ..

1 hour ago
 Umar Gul and Saeed Ajmal appointed as Bowling Coac ..

Umar Gul and Saeed Ajmal appointed as Bowling Coaches for Men's National Team

1 hour ago
 Pakistan desires to maintain friendly relations wi ..

Pakistan desires to maintain friendly relations with all neighbouring countries: ..

2 hours ago
 Khawar Maneka accuses Imran Khan of ruining his 28 ..

Khawar Maneka accuses Imran Khan of ruining his 28-year marriage

2 hours ago
 Nawaz Sharif due before IHC today for appeals agai ..

Nawaz Sharif due before IHC today for appeals against convictions in Avenfield, ..

3 hours ago
 Intelligence Based Operations: Security Forces Kil ..

Intelligence Based Operations: Security Forces Kill 3 Terrorists

4 hours ago
Pakistan to face Tajikistan today in 2nd round of ..

Pakistan to face Tajikistan today in 2nd round of 2026 FIFA World Cup qualificat ..

4 hours ago
 Caretaker PM stresses upon further cementing of Pa ..

Caretaker PM stresses upon further cementing of Pak-UAE cooperation in diverse s ..

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 November 2023

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 November 2023

8 hours ago
 Senator Sherry Rehman flags challenges for Pakista ..

Senator Sherry Rehman flags challenges for Pakistan ahead of COP 28

16 hours ago
 Global one-day temperature spikes above 2C for fir ..

Global one-day temperature spikes above 2C for first time: EU monitor

17 hours ago

More Stories From World