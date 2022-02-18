Russian leader Vladimir Putin's oversized table has become an unlikely star of diplomatic efforts to ease the Ukraine crisis, and a source of pride for the small Italian firm that claims to have made it and hopes it will help peace efforts

Italy, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2022 ) : Russian leader Vladimir Putin 's oversized table has become an unlikely star of diplomatic efforts to ease the Ukraine crisis, and a source of pride for the small Italian firm that claims to have made it and hopes it will help peace efforts.

"A table is a place where people eat, play, but also where they decide wars or sign armistices," Renato Pologna, head of OAK furniture, told AFP at the company's offices in Cantu, northern Italy.

"My hope is that this table brings good luck, and doesn't bring an escalation of conflict." The six-metre- (20-foot) long white beech table adorned with gold leaves was the setting for Putin's meetings over the past week with French counterpart Emmanuel Macron, and subsequently German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

Officially used as part of coronavirus protocol, to keep some distance between the Russian leader and his guests, it has been subject to intense debate and mockery.

It has launched a slew of internet memes, showing the table as a skating rink, or as the scene of the Last Supper.

The table was "a unique piece" made to order and delivered to the Kremlin in 1995 as part of "the biggest order we have ever had", Pologna said.

The cost? "It was in (Italian) lira back then... the value of a table like that today would be around 100,000 Euros," he said, adding that the total order was worth "more than 20 million euros".