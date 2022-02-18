UrduPoint.com

Hoping For Peace: Italian Craftsman Claims Putin's Table

Sumaira FH Published February 18, 2022 | 05:16 PM

Hoping for peace: Italian craftsman claims Putin's table

Russian leader Vladimir Putin's oversized table has become an unlikely star of diplomatic efforts to ease the Ukraine crisis, and a source of pride for the small Italian firm that claims to have made it and hopes it will help peace efforts

Italy, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2022 ) :Russian leader Vladimir Putin's oversized table has become an unlikely star of diplomatic efforts to ease the Ukraine crisis, and a source of pride for the small Italian firm that claims to have made it and hopes it will help peace efforts.

"A table is a place where people eat, play, but also where they decide wars or sign armistices," Renato Pologna, head of OAK furniture, told AFP at the company's offices in Cantu, northern Italy.

"My hope is that this table brings good luck, and doesn't bring an escalation of conflict." The six-metre- (20-foot) long white beech table adorned with gold leaves was the setting for Putin's meetings over the past week with French counterpart Emmanuel Macron, and subsequently German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

Officially used as part of coronavirus protocol, to keep some distance between the Russian leader and his guests, it has been subject to intense debate and mockery.

It has launched a slew of internet memes, showing the table as a skating rink, or as the scene of the Last Supper.

The table was "a unique piece" made to order and delivered to the Kremlin in 1995 as part of "the biggest order we have ever had", Pologna said.

The cost? "It was in (Italian) lira back then... the value of a table like that today would be around 100,000 Euros," he said, adding that the total order was worth "more than 20 million euros".

Related Topics

Internet Ukraine Russia German Company Vladimir Putin Lira Italy Gold Lucky Cement Limited Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Agri imports bill, food security problem rising: M ..

Agri imports bill, food security problem rising: Mian Zahid Hussain

8 minutes ago
 ISO certification of Pakistani manufacturing produ ..

ISO certification of Pakistani manufacturing products stressed

1 minute ago
 Rally took out to create awareness of clean & heal ..

Rally took out to create awareness of clean & healthy environment

1 minute ago
 Youth needs to take full advantage of KJP: Dar

Youth needs to take full advantage of KJP: Dar

1 minute ago
 Lavrov on Possible Meeting With Blinken: This Meet ..

Lavrov on Possible Meeting With Blinken: This Meets Our Interests, Plans

3 minutes ago
 Interior Ministry addresses 3,827 complaints recei ..

Interior Ministry addresses 3,827 complaints received on Citizen Portal so far

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>