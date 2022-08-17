Hosepipe Ban in Thames Valley, London to Take Effect on August 24 - UK Water Company

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2022) UK water supply company Thames Water announced on Wednesday a temporary hosepipe ban across the Thames Valley and in London effective August 24 due to continued droughts amid record-low rainfall.

"From Wednesday 24 August, we are bringing in a hosepipe ban (also known as a Temporary Use Ban) for all customers we supply water to, even if we don't bill you directly," the company said on its website.

The ban prohibits citizens from using hosepipes, sprinklers and jet washers for watering gardens, filling swimming and paddling pools, cleaning vehicles and outdoor surfaces, among other things.

Exemptions will be made for using a hosepipe to ensure health and safety, for businesses and farmers that water plants for sale, to maintain a pool during its construction and in other special cases, the company said.

People with restricted mobility are also allowed to use hosepipe for almost all purposes.

Those breaching the rules can be fined up to 1,000 Pounds ($1,209).

Thames Water said that this new restriction is another step to boost diminishing water resources, with prior efforts including reducing leaks and encouraging customers to cut water consumption.

According to BBC, the restriction will affect as many as 10 million Thames Water customers.

Similar bans have been already announced in Yorkshire, Hampshire, Wales, the Isle of Wight, Kent, Sussex and some other parts of the country.

The United Kingdom has been facing an abnormal heat wave since July, with the temperature reaching a record-high of 40.3 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) on July 19.