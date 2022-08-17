UrduPoint.com

Hosepipe Ban In Thames Valley, London To Take Effect On August 24 - UK Water Company

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 17, 2022 | 05:00 PM

Hosepipe Ban in Thames Valley, London to Take Effect on August 24 - UK Water Company

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2022) UK water supply company Thames Water announced on Wednesday a temporary hosepipe ban across the Thames Valley and in London effective August 24 due to continued droughts amid record-low rainfall.

"From Wednesday 24 August, we are bringing in a hosepipe ban (also known as a Temporary Use Ban) for all customers we supply water to, even if we don't bill you directly," the company said on its website.

The ban prohibits citizens from using hosepipes, sprinklers and jet washers for watering gardens, filling swimming and paddling pools, cleaning vehicles and outdoor surfaces, among other things.

Exemptions will be made for using a hosepipe to ensure health and safety, for businesses and farmers that water plants for sale, to maintain a pool during its construction and in other special cases, the company said.

People with restricted mobility are also allowed to use hosepipe for almost all purposes.

Those breaching the rules can be fined up to 1,000 Pounds ($1,209).

Thames Water said that this new restriction is another step to boost diminishing water resources, with prior efforts including reducing leaks and encouraging customers to cut water consumption.

According to BBC, the restriction will affect as many as 10 million Thames Water customers.

Similar bans have been already announced in Yorkshire, Hampshire, Wales, the Isle of Wight, Kent, Sussex and some other parts of the country.

The United Kingdom has been facing an abnormal heat wave since July, with the temperature reaching a record-high of 40.3 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) on July 19.

Related Topics

Water Company Vehicles Heat Wave Sale London Wales United Kingdom July August All From Million

Recent Stories

PCB schedule: Pakistan to host 10 Test playing nat ..

PCB schedule: Pakistan to host 10 Test playing nations between 2023 and 2027

12 seconds ago
 Medical report proves torture on female medical st ..

Medical report proves torture on female medical student in Faisalabad

12 minutes ago
 Pakistan's Home Season 2024-25: PSL set to go head ..

Pakistan's Home Season 2024-25: PSL set to go head-to-head with IPL in 2025

56 minutes ago
 Shoaib Akhtar reacts to Stoinis' gesture over Hasn ..

Shoaib Akhtar reacts to Stoinis' gesture over Hasnain's bowling action

3 hours ago
 Govt sends back LOI to IMF for much awaited $1.17b ..

Govt sends back LOI to IMF for much awaited $1.17b tranche

4 hours ago
 Cabinet approves placement of Shahzad Akbar's name ..

Cabinet approves placement of Shahzad Akbar's name on ECL

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.