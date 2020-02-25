UrduPoint.com
Hosni Mubarak Passes Away

 

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Tue 25th February 2020 | 06:28 PM

Hosni Mubarak passes away  

The former Egyptian President ruled the country for 30 years and died in the hospital after undergoing surgery for problem in his intestines.

CAIRO: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 25th, 2020) Hosni Mubarak who ruled Egypt for 30 years has passed away. He was 91. He took his last breath in the hospital after undergoing the surgery. Hosni Mubarak was suffering from paralysis.

Hosni Mubarak had some pain in his stomach and trouble in intestine.

He was shifted to military hospital for some days and it was decided earlier that later he would be shifted to his residence East Cairo. But he could not survive and died today.

The counsel of the former President said that his treatment was done by the foreigners in presence of local doctors. Omar Ala Mubarak—the grand son of the former President, shared some pictures of his grand father Hosni Mubarak.

Last time he was in Oct, 2019 with a nine-year gap since he left the office. He resigned from his office after massive rally against him in 2011.

