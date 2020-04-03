UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hospital Built In Bergamo With Help Of Russian Military To Receive Patients Monday -Moscow

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 03rd April 2020 | 07:20 AM

Hospital Built in Bergamo With Help of Russian Military to Receive Patients Monday -Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2020) A new field hospital, which has been constructed in the northern Italian city of Bergamo with the help of Russian military, is going to receive first patients with COVID-19 on Monday, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.

"Russian and Italian medical teams will start the joint work to receive and treat people infected with the coronavirus disease at the field hospital on Monday," the Defense Ministry said in a statement.

According to the statement, more than 200 Russian and Italian experts will work at the hospital that may receive up to 142 patients.

Related Topics

Russia Bergamo May Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development harsh ..

5 hours ago

Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City, Cleveland Clinic, T ..

5 hours ago

Suspension of passenger, transit flights still in ..

6 hours ago

DHA extends validity of expired health cards

7 hours ago

Ministry of Health announces 210 new cases of COVI ..

7 hours ago

UAE renews entry suspension for foreign nationals ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.