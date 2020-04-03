Hospital Built in Bergamo With Help of Russian Military to Receive Patients Monday -Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2020) A new field hospital, which has been constructed in the northern Italian city of Bergamo with the help of Russian military, is going to receive first patients with COVID-19 on Monday, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.

"Russian and Italian medical teams will start the joint work to receive and treat people infected with the coronavirus disease at the field hospital on Monday," the Defense Ministry said in a statement.

According to the statement, more than 200 Russian and Italian experts will work at the hospital that may receive up to 142 patients.