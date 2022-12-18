Hospital Catches Fire After Ukrainian Troops Shell Donetsk - Mayor

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2022) A hospital in the capital of the Donetsk People's Republic caught fire on Sunday after Ukrainian troops shelled Donetsk, injuring people and prompting evacuation, the city's mayor said.

"Witnesses are reporting a fire at Kalinin Hospital's Building No 6. Numerous people are reported to be injured," Alexei Kulemzin said on social media.

He added that a blaze was also reported at the complex's Building No 2. Patients were being evacuated.

A member of the republican emergencies service told Sputnik that a total of three hospital buildings had been damaged in the shelling.

Ukrainian armed forces have been firing at Donetsk from the village of Orlivka, to the northwest. Several rounds hit the hospital as well as a medical university, a market, a hostel and transport infrastructure, and shattered windows in residential blocs.