Open Menu

Hospital Doctors In England Start Longest Strike Yet Over Pay

Muhammad Irfan Published December 20, 2023 | 05:53 PM

Hospital doctors in England start longest strike yet over pay

Hospital doctors in England hit out on Wednesday at a perceived "brain drain" from the country's state-funded National Health Service (NHS), as they began their longest strike action yet in a protracted pay battle

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2023) Hospital doctors in England hit out on Wednesday at a perceived "brain drain" from the country's state-funded National Health Service (NHS), as they began their longest strike action yet in a protracted pay battle.

Junior doctors -- those below specialist, consultant level -- started joining picket lines from 0700 GMT, as part of an initial 72-hour walkout to be followed by a further six-day strike from January 3.

The total nine-day action, a major escalation of their pay dispute, is aimed at pressuring health bosses and the government to offer a better deal by severely limiting services at the busiest time of year.

The doctors say they have been forced to maintain their industrial action, which began earlier this year, over a failure to address a host of issues, mostly related to years of below-inflation pay.

Various health workers, including consultants and nurses, have also held walkouts since last year, but deals have since been reached with many.

The junior doctors remain holdouts, however.

"Many doctors are leaving the NHS in their thousands to go to Australia and New Zealand which is leaving rota gaps," Sumi Manirajan, 29, a junior doctor on a picket line at University College London Hospital told AFP.

"This means that doctors are getting burnt out to make ends meet."

Joseph Kendall, a psychiatry doctor also on the picket line, echoed the point, arguing that "our social contract has been torn up" as pay issues prompt growing numbers of colleagues to work overseas.

"There's a massive brain drain ongoing and with the massive amount of debt that's incurred by doctors, there's a real sense of abandonment by the country," he added.

Britain has been hit by walkouts across various sectors over the last two years, as decades-high inflation and a cost-of-living crisis led staff in to demand pay rises to keep up with spiralling prices.

Related Topics

Australia Doctor London January From Government New Zealand

Recent Stories

CPO promises foolproof security for Christmas cele ..

CPO promises foolproof security for Christmas celebrations

3 seconds ago
 Indonesian University delegation visits AIOU

Indonesian University delegation visits AIOU

4 seconds ago
 Dengue in Punjab: 24 new cases reported on Wednesd ..

Dengue in Punjab: 24 new cases reported on Wednesday

6 seconds ago
 CJCSC, Jordan’s King discuss regional security s ..

CJCSC, Jordan’s King discuss regional security situation

21 minutes ago
 FESCO issues shutdown programme for Thursday

FESCO issues shutdown programme for Thursday

21 minutes ago
 Gang of five busted, with recovery of Rs. 6.4 mill ..

Gang of five busted, with recovery of Rs. 6.4 million

19 minutes ago
Financial help for Christmas families on Christmas

Financial help for Christmas families on Christmas

19 minutes ago
 Former PM Nawaz Sharif obtains nomination papers f ..

Former PM Nawaz Sharif obtains nomination papers from NA-15 Masehra

19 minutes ago
 Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar terms ..

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar terms surrender of BNA members as ' ..

19 minutes ago
 ECP issues code of conduct for upcoming general el ..

ECP issues code of conduct for upcoming general elections scheduled on Feb 8

25 minutes ago
 LESCO detects 275 power pilferers in 24 hours

LESCO detects 275 power pilferers in 24 hours

25 minutes ago
 DR Congo votes for president, MPs amid delays, con ..

DR Congo votes for president, MPs amid delays, conflict in east

25 minutes ago

More Stories From World