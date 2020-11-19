(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2020) The hospital for COVID-19 patients in Moscow's Kommunarka is operating normally despite Wednesday's depressurization of an oxygen line, head physician Denis Protsenko said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, media reported an explosion in a hospital in Kommunarka.

At the same time, the emergency services told Sputnik that it was a depressurization of the hose supplying oxygen under pressure. The emergencies ministry told Sputnik that the incident had occurred in a building that had not been commissioned, there were no casualties.

"I am sincerely apologizing to the patients and their relatives for the inconvenience ... The hospital is operating normally," Protsenko wrote on his Facebook page.