UrduPoint.com

Hospital In Donetsk Damaged After Shelling - Self-Proclaimed DPR

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 21, 2022 | 03:20 PM

Hospital in Donetsk Damaged After Shelling - Self-Proclaimed DPR

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2022) An electrical substation and a hospital were damaged in Donetsk following a shelling from the Ukrainian side on Monday, the People's Militia of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic said.

"As a result of a mortar attack from the positions of the 54th mechanized brigade, an electrical substation and the Central City Hospital ... were damaged," the militia said on its Telegram channel.

Related Topics

Attack Donetsk From

Recent Stories

Netflix is expected to approve first ever original ..

Netflix is expected to approve first ever original web series from Pakistan

19 minutes ago
 Kareena Kapoor celebrates first birthday of son Je ..

Kareena Kapoor celebrates first birthday of son Jeh

58 minutes ago
 Zardari, Fazl are likely to meet today

Zardari, Fazl are likely to meet today

1 hour ago
 FM stresses for averting humanitarian, economic cr ..

FM stresses for averting humanitarian, economic crisis in Afghanistan

2 hours ago
 Wasim Akram formally inducted into PCB hall of fam ..

Wasim Akram formally inducted into PCB hall of fame

2 hours ago
 Fawad Chaudhary reacts to Suisee leaks

Fawad Chaudhary reacts to Suisee leaks

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>