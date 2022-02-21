Hospital in Donetsk Damaged After Shelling - Self-Proclaimed DPR

(@FahadShabbir)

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2022) An electrical substation and a hospital were damaged in Donetsk following a shelling from the Ukrainian side on Monday, the People's Militia of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic said.

"As a result of a mortar attack from the positions of the 54th mechanized brigade, an electrical substation and the Central City Hospital ... were damaged," the militia said on its Telegram channel.