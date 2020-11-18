Hospital in Kommunarka Not Confirming Reports About Explosion on Its Premises

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2020) There was no explosion on the territory of the infectious hospital in Kommunarka, its call center told Sputnik.

Earlier in the day, media reported an explosion in the hospital in Kommunarka. At the same time, emergency services told Sputnik that there had been a depressurization of the hose supplying oxygen under pressure.

"The smoke is coming from the street, we don't have any explosion," the call center said.