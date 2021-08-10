Uninterrupted oxygen supply to all patients was established in the emergency hospital in Vladikavkaz, located in Russia's North Ossetia, where nine people died as a result of an oxygen pipe burst, the regional health ministry said on Tuesday

PYATIGORSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2021) Uninterrupted oxygen supply to all patients was established in the emergency hospital in Vladikavkaz, located in Russia's North Ossetia, where nine people died as a result of an oxygen pipe burst, the regional health ministry said on Tuesday.

"The emergency hospital has established uninterrupted oxygen supply to all patients," the ministry said in a statement.

Over the night, three tonnes of oxygen were delivered from the Republic or Kabardino-Balkaria, four tonnes were delivered from the Stavropol region, while eight tonnes were delivered from Krasnodar, the ministry went on to say.

Coronavirus patients are receiving necessary assistance in North Ossetia, all the hospitals treating such patients are provided with oxygen, the regional heath ministry assured.