UrduPoint.com

Hospital In Russia's Vladikavkaz Got Smooth Oxygen Supply After Deadly Incident - Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 10th August 2021 | 11:56 AM

Hospital in Russia's Vladikavkaz Got Smooth Oxygen Supply After Deadly Incident - Ministry

Uninterrupted oxygen supply to all patients was established in the emergency hospital in Vladikavkaz, located in Russia's North Ossetia, where nine people died as a result of an oxygen pipe burst, the regional health ministry said on Tuesday

PYATIGORSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2021) Uninterrupted oxygen supply to all patients was established in the emergency hospital in Vladikavkaz, located in Russia's North Ossetia, where nine people died as a result of an oxygen pipe burst, the regional health ministry said on Tuesday.

"The emergency hospital has established uninterrupted oxygen supply to all patients," the ministry said in a statement.

Over the night, three tonnes of oxygen were delivered from the Republic or Kabardino-Balkaria, four tonnes were delivered from the Stavropol region, while eight tonnes were delivered from Krasnodar, the ministry went on to say.

Coronavirus patients are receiving necessary assistance in North Ossetia, all the hospitals treating such patients are provided with oxygen, the regional heath ministry assured.

Related Topics

Russia Died Vladikavkaz Stavropol Krasnodar All From

Recent Stories

Social media imperative for Pakistan to present it ..

Social media imperative for Pakistan to present its view before world, says Fawa ..

2 minutes ago
 Salt-tolerant plants to add fertility to Pakistan' ..

Salt-tolerant plants to add fertility to Pakistan's salt-affected soils

3 minutes ago
 London's Tower Bridge reopens to traffic after bei ..

London's Tower Bridge reopens to traffic after being stuck

24 minutes ago
 Tokyo stocks close higher helped by cheap yen

Tokyo stocks close higher helped by cheap yen

24 minutes ago
 Senior UN official 'extremely concerned' over 'ind ..

Senior UN official 'extremely concerned' over 'indiscriminate attacks' in Afghan ..

24 minutes ago
 Armenian Defense Minister Heads to Moscow

Armenian Defense Minister Heads to Moscow

24 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.