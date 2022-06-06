Hospital Shooting in North Carolina Leaves One Person Injured - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2022) At least one person was injured in a shooting at a hospital in the US state of North Carolina, local media report.

The shooting occurred on Sunday at Wayne UNC Health Care in Goldsboro, according to WITN-TV.

The hospital was briefly put on lockdown, which was lifted at 9:10 p.m. local time on Sunday (01:10 GMT on Monday).

One person received a non-life-threatening gunshot wound as a result of the shooting incident, which was domestic in nature, WITN-TV said citing Wayne County Public Information Officer Joel Gillie.

The search for the suspect continues.