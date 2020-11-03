UrduPoint.com
Hospitalised Algeria President Has Covid-19: Presidency

Umer Jamshaid 27 seconds ago Tue 03rd November 2020 | 10:19 PM

Hospitalised Algeria president has Covid-19: presidency

Algeria's President Abdelmadjid Tebboune has the Covid-19 illness, his office said Tuesday, ending days of speculation after he was hospitalised in Germany following cases of the virus among aides

Algiers, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2020 ) :Algeria's President Abdelmadjid Tebboune has the Covid-19 illness, his office said Tuesday, ending days of speculation after he was hospitalised in Germany following cases of the virus among aides.

Tebboune, who is 74 and a heavy smoker, "continues to receive treatment in a specialised German hospital after catching the Covid-19 illness" and is "gradually recovering", his office said in a statement.

More Stories From World

