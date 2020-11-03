UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hospitalised Algeria President Has Covid-19: Presidency

Faizan Hashmi 33 seconds ago Tue 03rd November 2020 | 10:54 PM

Hospitalised Algeria president has Covid-19: presidency

Algeria's President Abdelmadjid Tebboune has the Covid-19 illness, his office said Tuesday, ending days of speculation after he was hospitalised in Germany following cases of the virus among his staff

Algiers, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2020 ) :Algeria's President Abdelmadjid Tebboune has the Covid-19 illness, his office said Tuesday, ending days of speculation after he was hospitalised in Germany following cases of the virus among his staff.

Tebboune, who is 74 and a heavy smoker, "continues to receive treatment in a specialised German hospital after catching the Covid-19 illness," his office said in a statement.

"The medical team is reassured that the president is responding to treatment and gradually recovering." Tebboune was transferred from hospital in Algiers to Germany last week, days after going into self-isolation following reports of novel coronavirus cases among his aides.

Algeria has seen a resurgence in Covid-19 infections in recent weeks.

The North African country of 44 million people recorded 405 new cases on Tuesday, along with nine deaths, according to official media.

The president's illness meant he was out of the country for Sunday's referendum on a revised constitution seen as aimed at burying a mass protest movement and boosting Tebboune, elected on record low turnout last December.

The constitutional referendum, which passed with two-thirds of the vote, saw participation plunge to new lows with 23.7 percent of voters casting ballots.

The youth-led Hirak protest movement, which swept Tebboune's predecessor Abdelaziz Bouteflika from power in early 2019, had called for a boycott of the poll.

Tebboune served as a regional governor in the 1980s and later joined the cabinet of then-president Chadli Bendjedid, before leaving politics.

He returned as a minister in 1999 and finally served a brief stint as prime minister under Bouteflika in 2017.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Protest Governor Vote German Germany Algiers December Sunday 2017 2019 Media From Cabinet Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Majority of UK People Want Biden to Win US Preside ..

29 seconds ago

Cycling: Vuelta a Espana results and standings

30 seconds ago

Two arrested in Switzerland over Vienna attack: po ..

32 seconds ago

More than 100 million voted early in US election: ..

36 seconds ago

Committee members visit Panahgah to review facilit ..

6 minutes ago

Bill, Hillary Clinton Cast Votes for Biden, Harris ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.