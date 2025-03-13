Hospitalised Pope Marks 12 Years In Job With Future Uncertain
Faizan Hashmi Published March 13, 2025 | 02:40 PM
Vatican City, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2025) Pope Francis marks 12 years as head of the Catholic Church on Thursday, seemingly out of danger after a month in hospital but with his health casting a shadow over his future.
The 88-year-old was for a time critically ill as he battled pneumonia in both lungs at Rome's Gemelli hospital, where he was admitted on February 14.
The Argentine's situation has markedly improved since then, with the Vatican confirming his condition as stable on Wednesday evening, and on Thursday morning reporting once again that he had had a peaceful night.
Talk is now turning to when he might go home, but his hospitalisation, the longest and most fraught of his papacy, has raised doubts about his ability to lead the world's nearly 1.4 billion Catholics.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 March 2025
Abdullah bin Zayed meets Danish Parliament Speaker to discuss strengthening coop ..
UAE President receives Crown Prince of Bahrain
Abdullah bin Zayed, Danish FM sign MoU for cooperation in sustainable agricultur ..
King of Denmark receives Abdullah bin Zayed in Copenhagen
Emirates Auction organises Most Noble Number auction in support of Fathers’ En ..
Sharjah Cultural Salon explores global status of Muslim women
Multiply Group reviews positive 2024 performance, sets strategic direction for 2 ..
UAE welcomes agreement to merge civil, military institutions in northeastern Syr ..
International Charity Organisation, Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi Foundation deliv ..
Yango takes safety of passengers seriously
More Stories From World
-
Hospitalised pope marks 12 years in job with future uncertain2 minutes ago
-
Russia says downed 77 Ukrainian drones overnight2 minutes ago
-
Football: Moriyasu picks battle-tested squad as World Cup berth looms12 minutes ago
-
Mark Carney to be sworn in as Canada’s premier on Friday12 minutes ago
-
Stray Kids to release new single marking 7th anniv.42 minutes ago
-
18th Int’l Resistance Film Festival to take place May 17-2452 minutes ago
-
Iran, Turkey discuss pathways to reach $30 billion trade goal52 minutes ago
-
RGA says over 3.7million vehicles crossed roads leading to Makkah during first 10 days of Ramadan1 hour ago
-
Saudi DMAT receives WHO’s EMT classification as First Type 2 Medical1 hour ago
-
Alcaraz blows past Dimitrov into Indian Wells quarter-finals1 hour ago
-
Belarus’ state housing policy concept through 2030 approved1 hour ago
-
Lukashenko arrives in Russia on official visit1 hour ago