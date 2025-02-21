Hospitalised Pope Not Out Of Danger: Doctors
Umer Jamshaid Published February 21, 2025 | 11:40 PM
Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) One of the doctors treating Pope Francis said on Friday the 88-year-old, who has pneumonia, was "not out of danger" and would likely stay in hospital "at least all next week".
Professor Sergio Alfieri said the pontiff's condition was "slightly better", made clear he was not hooked up to any machine -- and said Francis was cracking jokes.
"The question is, is the pope out of danger? No, the pope is not out of danger," he told a press conference at Rome's Gemelli hospital, where Francis was admitted on February 14 with breathing difficulties.
What began as bronchitis developed into double pneumonia, causing widespread alarm.
"If we send him to Santa Marta (his home at the Vatican), he'll start working again as before," Alfieri continued.
"So we're keeping him here. Right now, he's in the hospital, at least for all next week.
"We're keeping him here so that when he goes back to Santa Marta, it'll be harder for him to overdo it."
