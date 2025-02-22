Open Menu

Hospitalised Pope To Skip Angelus Prayer For Second Sunday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 22, 2025 | 03:50 PM

Vatican City, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2025) Pope Francis will miss the Angelus prayer on Sunday for the second straight week as the 88-year-old is treated in hospital for pneumonia, the Vatican said.

The text will only be published, not read out, as it was last weekend, the Vatican press office said Saturday.

Francis was admitted to Rome's Gemelli hospital on February 14 with bronchitis, but it turned into pneumonia in both lungs, causing widespread alarm.

The pontiff's doctors had told a press conference on Friday there was no imminent risk to his life but that he was "not out of danger".

The Vatican's early morning update Saturday said simply: "Pope Francis rested well."

