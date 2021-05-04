Hospitalizations After Mexico City Subway Overpass Collapse Rise to 79 - Authorities

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2021) The number of those hospitalized after the collapse of a subway overpass in Mexico City has climbed to 79, the department for civilian protection said on Tuesday.

A subway overpass and train collapsed onto a road near the Olivos and Tezonco stations late on Monday.

Earlier on Tuesday, Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum said that 23 people are dead and 65 others remain in hospital after the tragedy.

"The list of people who were taken to hospital by 5:30 a.m. local time on Tuesday [10:30 GMT] has been updated," the department tweeted.

The list now has 79 people, including at least three minors.