Hospitalized Bolsonaro Says He Will Get Back to Work Soon

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2021) Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who was recently diagnosed with intestinal obstruction, said on Friday that he would soon be returning to work.

On Wednesday, Bolsonaro was taken to the army hospital after suffering from abdominal pains and involuntary contraction of the diaphragm (hiccups) for 11 days in a row.

His current health condition has been assessed as good.

"Back to work soon, God willing! We have done a lot, but we still have a lot to do for our Brazil! Thanks for your support and prayers," the president tweeted.

Bolsonaro has had health problems since 2018 when he was stabbed in the intestines as he campaigned in the state of Minas Gerais ahead of the presidential election. He has since undergone several surgeries.