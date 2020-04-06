Hospitalized British PM remains in charge of governmen

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson remains in charge of the government after being hospitalized due to persistent coronavirus symptoms, Downing Street said Monday

Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick told the BBC that Johnson is waiting for the results of tests after spending the night in hospital.

"This isn't an emergency admission, and so I certainly expect that he'll be back at Number 10 shortly," the secretary said.

Johnson, 55, had been self-isolating in his Downing Street residence since testing positive for COVID-19 on March 26 -- the first known head of government to test positive for the disease.