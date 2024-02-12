Hospitalized Pentagon Chief Hands Duties To Deputy
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 12, 2024 | 01:00 PM
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2024) US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, who is fighting prostate cancer, transferred his duties to his deputy hours after he was taken to hospital for "an emergent bladder issue," a spokesman said Sunday.
Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks "assumed the functions and duties" just before 5:00 pm (2200 GMT), Pentagon spokesman Pat Ryder said in a statement, adding that Austin was still receiving treatment and that the White House and Congress had been informed.
The announcement came weeks after it emerged that Austin, 70, had kept previous hospital stays secret and had not immediately informed US President Joe Biden of his cancer diagnosis, sparking criticism as the United States faces crises in the middle East and Ukraine.
Austin effectively vanished from the public eye for treatment for prostate cancer in December and again in January after suffering complications from the procedure.
This time, the public was alerted around two hours after he was sent to the hospital on Sunday afternoon.
Austin "was transported by his security detail to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center," Ryder said in an earlier statement.
"The Deputy Secretary of Defense and the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff have been notified. Additionally, White House and Congressional notifications have occurred."
Initially Ryder noted that the defense chief brought along classified communications systems and would be retaining "the functions and duties of his office."
The announcement that Hicks would instead be taking over came just a few hours later, however. Ryder said the Pentagon would give more updates as soon as possible.
After coming under heavy political fire for keeping the previous hospital stays secret, Austin apologized earlier this month.
"I should have told the president about my cancer diagnosis," he told journalists on February 1.
Recent Stories
Abu Dhabi Dialogue has focussed on enhancing women jobs along with mitigating la ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 February 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 February 2024
Nawaz instructs Shehbaz to reach out to winning independents
Yasmin Rashid challenges Nawaz sharif’s results before LHC
Rejuvenated Multan Sultans ready for HBL PSL 9
Security forces kill mastermind of recent bombings in Qila Saifullah: ISPR
Had EVMs been there today, Pakistan would have been spared this crisis: Presiden ..
Rehana Dar files plea in LHC against NA-71 election results
Zardari, Bilawal to stay in Lahore amid high-political temperature
More Stories From World
-
Cambodia reports 4th human case of H5N1 bird flu in 20244 minutes ago
-
Kenyan marathon world record-holder Kiptum killed in car crash4 minutes ago
-
Health authority issues measles alert in Australia's New South Wales5 minutes ago
-
'Everyone jumping, everyone happy': Rio celebrates carnival15 minutes ago
-
China's privately offered funds hit 20.58 trln yuan15 minutes ago
-
Abu Dhabi Dialogue has focussed on enhancing women jobs along with mitigating labour issues, says Fa ..27 minutes ago
-
Hospitalized Pentagon chief hands duties to deputy45 minutes ago
-
'Everyone jumping, everyone happy': Rio celebrates carnival1 hour ago
-
Wilders Dutch goverment bid faces key hurdle1 hour ago
-
A-list stars to confront dicey politics at Berlin film festival1 hour ago
-
Mahomes leads Chiefs to Super Bowl thriller over 49ers1 hour ago
-
US defense chief Austin 'admitted to critical care unit': Pentagon1 hour ago