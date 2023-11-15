Open Menu

'Hospitals And Patients Must Be Protected': White House

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 15, 2023 | 09:30 AM

San Francisco, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2023) Hospitals and the patients inside them "must be protected," the White House said late Tuesday when asked about an operation by Israel, which has sent troops into Gaza's largest hospital, Al-Shifa.

"As we've said, we do not support striking a hospital from the air and we don't want to see a firefight in a hospital where innocent people, helpless people, sick people trying to get medical care they deserve are caught in the crossfire. Hospitals and patients must be protected," the spokesperson from the National Security Council said.

