Open Menu

Hossler Leads After First Round Concludes At PGA Wyndham Event

Sumaira FH Published August 10, 2024 | 08:00 PM

Hossler leads after first round concludes at PGA Wyndham event

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2024) Beau Hossler remained in the lead at 10-under par 60 after Saturday's conclusion of the first round of the rain-interrupted PGA Wyndham Championship.

The 29-year-old American took full advantage of a water-soaked course to fire his career-low PGA round by two strokes on Friday at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina.

A tropical storm dumped more than five inches of rain on the course and wiped out all play on Thursday as well as delaying Friday's start.

After 66 players completed their opening round on Saturday morning, Hossler's lead remained two strokes over compatriot Billy Horschel, who parred 17 and 18 on Saturday morning to shoot 62.

Canada's Nick Taylor, seven-under with four holes to go when sunset halted play, sank a six-foot birdie putt at the par-5 15th hole but then made a bogey at the par-3 16th and two pars to close in third on 63.

Hossler challenged the all-time PGA Tour record low 18-hole score of 58 posted by American Jim Furyk in the final round of the 2016 Travelers Championship.

Another 13 rounds of 59 have been shot on the PGA Tour entering this week, the most recent being by American Hayden Springer at last month's John Deere Classic.

Hossler began the final event of the PGA regular season in 88th on season points but was projected at 51st with a victory, well ahead of the top-70 placement needed to qualify for next week's playoff opener.

js/st

Wyndham

Related Topics

Storm Fire Canada Wyndham Lead Greensboro 2016 Event All

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 August 2024

23 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 August 2024

24 hours ago
 Govt to award Hilal-e-Imtiaz to Javelin Thrower Ar ..

Govt to award Hilal-e-Imtiaz to Javelin Thrower Arshad Nadeem

2 days ago
 Omar Ayub asks state institutions to adhere to des ..

Omar Ayub asks state institutions to adhere to designated roles under Constituti ..

2 days ago
 Mahira Khan reveals gift from husband stolen

Mahira Khan reveals gift from husband stolen

2 days ago
 Arshad Nadeem's awards after historic win at Paris ..

Arshad Nadeem's awards after historic win at Paris Olympics 2024

2 days ago
Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh sworn in as LHC acting CJ

Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh sworn in as LHC acting CJ

2 days ago
 realme to Unveil World’s Fastest Charging Techno ..

Realme to Unveil World’s Fastest Charging Technology at 828 Fan Festival

2 days ago
 Over 100 Palestinians martyred in Israeli strike d ..

Over 100 Palestinians martyred in Israeli strike during prayer in Gaza

2 days ago
 Urfi Javed acknowledges error in leak of private p ..

Urfi Javed acknowledges error in leak of private photos

2 days ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 August 2024

2 days ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 August 2024

2 days ago

More Stories From World