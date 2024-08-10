Hossler leads after first round concludes at PGA Wyndham event

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2024) Beau Hossler remained in the lead at 10-under par 60 after Saturday's conclusion of the first round of the rain-interrupted PGA Wyndham Championship.

The 29-year-old American took full advantage of a water-soaked course to fire his career-low PGA round by two strokes on Friday at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina.

A tropical storm dumped more than five inches of rain on the course and wiped out all play on Thursday as well as delaying Friday's start.

After 66 players completed their opening round on Saturday morning, Hossler's lead remained two strokes over compatriot Billy Horschel, who parred 17 and 18 on Saturday morning to shoot 62.

Canada's Nick Taylor, seven-under with four holes to go when sunset halted play, sank a six-foot birdie putt at the par-5 15th hole but then made a bogey at the par-3 16th and two pars to close in third on 63.

Hossler challenged the all-time PGA Tour record low 18-hole score of 58 posted by American Jim Furyk in the final round of the 2016 Travelers Championship.

Another 13 rounds of 59 have been shot on the PGA Tour entering this week, the most recent being by American Hayden Springer at last month's John Deere Classic.

Hossler began the final event of the PGA regular season in 88th on season points but was projected at 51st with a victory, well ahead of the top-70 placement needed to qualify for next week's playoff opener.

