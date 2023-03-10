UrduPoint.com

Hostage Incident Ongoing In Pharmacy In Germany's Karlsruhe - Police

Muhammad Irfan Published March 10, 2023 | 11:31 PM

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2023) A special police operation is taking place next to a pharmacy where hostages were taken in the city of Karlsruhe in the Federal state of Baden-Wuerttemberg, local police said on Friday.

"At the moment, the events of the crime continue," a police spokesman said, as quoted by the DPA agency.

Law enforcement officers continue to arrive at the scene of the crime.

