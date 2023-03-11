UrduPoint.com

Hostage Incident Ongoing In Pharmacy In Germany's Karlsruhe - Police

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 11, 2023 | 12:10 AM

Hostage Incident Ongoing in Pharmacy in Germany's Karlsruhe - Police

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2023) A special police operation is taking place next to a pharmacy where hostages were taken in the city of Karlsruhe in the Federal state of Baden-Wuerttemberg, local police said on Friday.

"At the moment, the events of the crime continue," a police spokesman said, as quoted by the DPA agency.

Law enforcement officers continue to arrive at the scene of the crime.

An unknown criminal took hostage two pharmacy visitors and demanded millions of Euros in exchange for their release, the Stuttgarter Zeitung newspaper reported.

The police are reported to be in contact with the perpetrator.

Related Topics

Police Exchange Karlsruhe Criminals Million

Recent Stories

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemns violence o ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemns violence of PTI workers against journali ..

17 minutes ago
 Farooq H Naek elected unopposed as member of IPU's ..

Farooq H Naek elected unopposed as member of IPU's Standing Committee on Human R ..

18 minutes ago
 Madrid cut Liga gap on Barca with Espanyol comebac ..

Madrid cut Liga gap on Barca with Espanyol comeback

18 minutes ago
 BBC sport output in chaos as Lineker taken off air ..

BBC sport output in chaos as Lineker taken off air in asylum row

18 minutes ago
 CM Balochistan condemns attack on Sardar Rind's co ..

CM Balochistan condemns attack on Sardar Rind's convoy

19 minutes ago
 Pope Francis Says Ready to Travel to Kiev on Condi ..

Pope Francis Says Ready to Travel to Kiev on Condition of Twin Visit to Moscow

19 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.