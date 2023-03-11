(@FahadShabbir)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2023) A special police operation is taking place next to a pharmacy where hostages were taken in the city of Karlsruhe in the Federal state of Baden-Wuerttemberg, local police said on Friday.

"At the moment, the events of the crime continue," a police spokesman said, as quoted by the DPA agency.

Law enforcement officers continue to arrive at the scene of the crime.

An unknown criminal took hostage two pharmacy visitors and demanded millions of Euros in exchange for their release, the Stuttgarter Zeitung newspaper reported.

The police are reported to be in contact with the perpetrator.