MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2020) French police have detained a man, who took hostages in a bank in the city of La Havre, French media reported.

When police were conducting the operation to detain the gunman, there was only one hostage in the bank, the BFMTV broadcaster reported.

No people were injured in the incident.

According to previous reports, the 34-years-old hostage-taker is on the police security watchlist and believed to have ties to radical Islamist organizations.