UrduPoint.com

Hostage Taker In Paris Arrested, No One Injured - French Interior Minister

Faizan Hashmi 53 seconds ago Tue 21st December 2021 | 01:49 PM

Hostage Taker in Paris Arrested, No One Injured - French Interior Minister

An armed man, who held two women hostage in Paris was arrested, no one was injured, French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said on Tuesda

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2021) An armed man, who held two women hostage in Paris was arrested, no one was injured, French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said on Tuesday.

"The hostage taker has been arrested. There are no casualties," Darmanin wrote on Twitter.

The minister thanked the police for carrying out the operation.

A Sputnik correspondent reported from the scene on Monday evening, that the attacker took two women hostage in a shop in the d'Aligre quarter of the French capital. According to the Paris police, the hostage taker released one of them six hours later.

The man is known to be mentally ill, according to the French BMFTV news channel.

Related Topics

Injured Police Interior Minister Twitter Paris Man Women From

Recent Stories

Hong Kong Brushes Aside West Concerns About Its Pa ..

Hong Kong Brushes Aside West Concerns About Its Parliamentary Elections

51 seconds ago
 PHP awareness campaign continue in region

PHP awareness campaign continue in region

52 seconds ago
 European stocks rebound at open 21st Dec, 2021

European stocks rebound at open 21st Dec, 2021

55 seconds ago
 SMEDA to organize workshop on "Digital Marketing f ..

SMEDA to organize workshop on "Digital Marketing for SMEs" tomorrow

59 seconds ago
 Russia's Lobaev Arms Creates First Sniper Rifle Us ..

Russia's Lobaev Arms Creates First Sniper Rifle Using Both NATO's, Russian Cartr ..

13 minutes ago
 Wazir, Hazara return home

Wazir, Hazara return home

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.