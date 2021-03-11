Hostage-Taker In Russia's Severodvinsk Surrendered To Police - Source
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 30 seconds ago Thu 11th March 2021 | 04:15 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2021) The man who took hostages in Russia's northern city of Severodvinsk surrendered to the security officers, a source in law enforcement agencies told Sputnik on Thursday.
Earlier in the day, a district was cordoned off in the city amid reports about a hostage-taking incident.
A source in the regional emergency services told Sputnik that the whole turmoil could be a result of some family row.
"He has surrendered," the source said, adding that no one was injured in the operation.