Hostage-Taker In Ukraine's Lutsk Says There Are Children, Pregnant Women In Seized Bus

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 21st July 2020 | 04:52 PM

Hostage-Taker in Ukraine's Lutsk Says There Are Children, Pregnant Women in Seized Bus

The armed man who seized a bus with around 20 hostages in Ukraine's northwestern city of Lutsk said on Tuesday that there were children and pregnant women among the hostages and threatened to detonate a bomb in the bus and also a bomb in another location

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2020) The armed man who seized a bus with around 20 hostages in Ukraine's northwestern city of Lutsk said on Tuesday that there were children and pregnant women among the hostages and threatened to detonate a bomb in the bus and also a bomb in another location.

"There are many people, the bus is full, there are children and pregnant women there," the malefactor told local outlet First Social news Channel via the phone.

The attacker, who earlier introduced himself to the police as Maksim Plokhoy, kept saying the bus is mined.

"Listen to me! I have told you, make journalists gather here. As if they try to make a rush, I will blow up the bus and detonate a bomb in a crowded location distantly," the attacker added.

