Hostage-Taker In Ukraine's Lutsk Threatens To Detonate Bomb Elsewhere - Prosecutor General

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 21st July 2020 | 04:14 PM

A man that seized a bus with around 20 hostages in the center of Ukraine's northwestern city of Lutsk on Tuesday also threatened to remotely detonate an explosive device in another location, Prosecutor's Office said

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2020) A man that seized a bus with around 20 hostages in the center of Ukraine's northwestern city of Lutsk on Tuesday also threatened to remotely detonate an explosive device in another location, Prosecutor's Office said.

The police do not have any information about injured among the hostages at the moment.

At the same time, rescue operation is underway and the law enforcement officers are trying to identify the attacker, who introduced himself to the police as Maksim Plokhoy.

"The man said that the bus was mined, he has an automatic weapon and a large number of explosives. In addition, according to him, another explosive device is in a different location and can be detonated remotely," the prosecutor's office said on Telegram.

According to prosecutors, several gunshots were fired in the seized bus, and two windows were damaged.

