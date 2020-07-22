UrduPoint.com
Hostages In Ukraine's Lutsk Set Free, Hijacker Detained

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 22nd July 2020 | 12:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2020) The man who seized the bus in the Ukrainian city of Lutsk released hostages, after which a blast happened on the spot, and then special forces officers detained the hijacker, according to a live broadcast by the ZIK channel.

The broadcast shows people got out of the hijacked bus, then an explosion occurred.

"An infantry fighting vehicle has arrived.

What is happening there now in the bus, it is rather difficult to judge how many people managed to get out before the blast happened. The explosion was somewhere outside the bus," the channel's correspondent said during the broadcast.

After the hostage-taker left the bus, Ukrainian special forces officers then put him to the ground, and twisted his arms behind his back.

All hostages from the bus are safe, Interior Minister Arsen Avakov said on Twitter.

